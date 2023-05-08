RUDY SARZO Says QUIET RIOT Have New Songs "In The Can" - "It's Just A Matter Of Finding The Right Time To Release Them"; Video

For Canada's The Metal Voice, Neil Turbin spoke to Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo at this years "Rock For Ronnie" concert on May 7 at Los Encinos Park. Watch video below.

Sarzo was asked if there was a new album or new music coning up for Quiet Riot. "Our strategy is to do one song at a time because we have at least two albums that we got to play (live), that's Metal Health and Condition Critical. That's the set. And for us to record a new album and have to pick three songs to stick on the set, it's pretty impossible. So why record a whole album, if were just gonna play one song? So right now it's one song at a time. We have songs in the can already and it's just a matter of finding the right time to release them."

He was then asked if there were any archived songs with Kevin Dubrow or with Frankie Banali. "You never know, Alex (Grossi) might find some stuff."

Catch Quiet Riot live at the following shows:

May

13 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212

27 - Winnemucca, NV - Run-A-Mucca Festival

June

2 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

3 - Sandusky, OH - Ohio Bike Week

9 - Wyndotte, MI - Smugglers Run

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino

16 - Warsaw, IN - Grover Pavilion

20 - St. John’s, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival

23 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair

24 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days

July

2 - Corning, CA - Freedom To Rock Festival at Rolling Hills Casino

14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains

25 - York, PA - York State Fair

28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival

August

12 - ST. Michael, ND Spirit Lake Casino

26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

September

2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park

17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island

30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway

October

13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall

14 - Dalton, MA - Stationary Music Hall

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)