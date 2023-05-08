RUDY SARZO Says QUIET RIOT Have New Songs "In The Can" - "It's Just A Matter Of Finding The Right Time To Release Them"; Video
May 8, 2023, an hour ago
For Canada's The Metal Voice, Neil Turbin spoke to Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo at this years "Rock For Ronnie" concert on May 7 at Los Encinos Park. Watch video below.
Sarzo was asked if there was a new album or new music coning up for Quiet Riot. "Our strategy is to do one song at a time because we have at least two albums that we got to play (live), that's Metal Health and Condition Critical. That's the set. And for us to record a new album and have to pick three songs to stick on the set, it's pretty impossible. So why record a whole album, if were just gonna play one song? So right now it's one song at a time. We have songs in the can already and it's just a matter of finding the right time to release them."
He was then asked if there were any archived songs with Kevin Dubrow or with Frankie Banali. "You never know, Alex (Grossi) might find some stuff."
Catch Quiet Riot live at the following shows:
May
13 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212
27 - Winnemucca, NV - Run-A-Mucca Festival
June
2 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
3 - Sandusky, OH - Ohio Bike Week
9 - Wyndotte, MI - Smugglers Run
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino
16 - Warsaw, IN - Grover Pavilion
20 - St. John’s, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival
23 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair
24 - Umatilla, OR - Umatilla Landing Days
July
2 - Corning, CA - Freedom To Rock Festival at Rolling Hills Casino
14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains
25 - York, PA - York State Fair
28 - Vancouver, WA - Craft Beer & Wine Festival
August
12 - ST. Michael, ND Spirit Lake Casino
26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
September
2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
16 - Cottonwood, AZ - Riverfront Park
17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island
30 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway
October
13 - Cohoes, NY - Cohoes Music Hall
14 - Dalton, MA - Stationary Music Hall
(Photo - Julie Bergonz)