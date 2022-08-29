RUE VOX Teams With BUTCHER BABIES' HEIDI SHEPHERD On Brutal New Single "Bitch Don't Come For Me"; Music Video

Las Vegas, NV based, dark rock/pop/industrial artist, rue vox, has teamed up with Butcher Babies frontwoman, Heidi Shepherd, on her vicious new single, "Bitch Don't Come For Me". With the music video produced and directed by Shane O'Neal, and cinematography by Deed Debruno, "Bitch Don't Come For Me" was produced by Brian Steele Medina (Gemini Syndrome) and features Henry Flury (Butcher Babies) on guitar.

Says rue vox: "It’s an empowering track and anti-shaming (fat shaming, slut shaming, etc..) and actually turns into a dis-track in the bridge where Heidi ALMOST name drops a certain well known artist that she has had this kind of experience with in the past. I wanted the video to be along the lines of the movie 'Death Becomes Her' where we’re some hot girls getting ready for a night out but all of a sudden our bodies start falling apart and we’re just “hot ghouls” by the end of it. The video features myself, Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies) and Shannon Gunz (DJ from Octane on Sirius xm)."

Click here to purchase/stream "Bitch Don't Come For Me". Watch the music video below.