Rufus Publications Announces RORY GALLAGHER "Portraits" Book; Video Trailer

Rufus Publications has announced the latest title in their new series of back and white books called Portraits, featuring late, lamented blues/rock musician, Rory Gallagher. A video trailer can be viewed below.

A message states: "Portraits of Rory features the legendary Irish singer, songwriter and guitarist Rory Gallagher. The “People’s Guitar Hero” who revelled in his anti-star status to become an outstanding writer, player and live performer and whom Joe Bonamassa has described as “the Rocky Balboa of guitarists”. Rory Gallagher truly came alive on stage and this new, coffee table book captures Rory as his best through the lens of some of rock’s greatest photographers.

Featuring hundreds of classic and unseen, carefully restored, black and white images of Rory rehearsing, recording and of course, playing live at a series of stunning, unforgettable shows. Legendary guitarist Bernie Marsden has written a personal essay on his thoughts of Rory, and the book is a love letter to one of Rock’s most enduring spirits.

"The book is 230mm square, casebound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies and sells for £55 plus shipping. In addition to this a much larger, ultra limited Leather and Metal edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase with a screen printed check shirt pattern is also being prepared in a run length of just 66 numbered copies. This will sell for £500.

The books will go on sale on Wednesday, March 29 at 3 PM, UK time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before May 31, 2023. The books will ship worldwide in August 2023."

The books will soon be available for pre-order here.