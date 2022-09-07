RUINTHRONE – Tolkien Inspired Act Sign To Rockshots Records For New Album The Unconscious Mind Of Arda

Rockshots Records has announced their signing of Italian fantasy power metallers RuinThrone for the release of their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired album The Unconscious Mind Of Arda due out on (insert release date) to follow their debut album Urban Ubris and EP Leaden Field.

Set to create an interesting narrative world, RuinThrone composes very captivating musical sections that are supported by complex and progressive structures.

The band explains:

"The album itself has been composed of stories inspired by Tolkien’s poems, his Legendarium. We hope the concepts we wrote can be ‘messengers’ of reflection for our listeners, turning in a better awareness of their daily life. We focused on an alternative point of view of some stories written by Tolkien. We thought it would have been interesting to explore the mind of the main villains: Morgoth, the Witch-king, and Gothmog. The main concept is to develop a poem with no need for heroes. It’s a world populated by humanized characters creating a correspondence with the listener’s life."

The Unconscious Mind Of Arda is mixed and mastered by Giuseppe Orlando (sound tech for Rhapsody of Fire) at the Other Sound Studios.

"We want the listener to be ‘lured’ by the darkness and to become as a whole with it."

Check out the cover of Blind Guardian’s “Bright Eyes”:

Tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“The Dreamweaver”

“I Am The Night”

“Earendil”

“The Past Is Yet To Come”

“Where Wise Men Stop”

“In Penumbra”

“The Eldest”

“Blessed By Loneliness”

“For Those Who Remain”

“Where You Belong”

RuinThrone are:

Vocals: Haedus

Drums: Francesco Comerci

Guitar: Nicolò de Maria

Guitar: Luca Grossi

Bass: Alessandro Finocchiaro

Keyboard: Giorgio Mannucci