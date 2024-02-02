RUN-DMC Feared Covering AEROSMITH Would "Ruin" Their Career - "Yo, That Ain't Hip-Hop"

When Rick Rubin came to Run-DMC with an idea to recreate Aerosmith's "Walk This Way", the hip-hop trio thought it would be disaster.

Speaking to People about the newly released three-part docuseries, Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels opened up about the risky opportunity that took the trio to new heights.

"It was at a time when nobody was branching out of their lane," DMC, 59, tells People exclusively. "So when we first did 'Walk This Way,' the perception was everybody in hip-hop is going to hate this because people are scared to do something new."

He adds, "People are scared to get uncomfortable. People are scared to work and think outside of the box because they're comfortable in that position."

When DMC, Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons and the late Jam Master Jay were first presented the idea, they "didn't want to do it."

"Yo, that ain't hip-hop," he recalls telling Rubin. "We thought it was going to ruin our careers."

"Our thing was, 'Ain't nobody going to like this. All the people that like hip-hop is going to be mad at us.' We had no idea that everybody from Red Alert to Grandmaster Flash would say, 'Yo, that's the coolest thing,'" he says. "We didn't know that the Black people was going to love it."

