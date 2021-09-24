RUNNING WILD Release New Single And Lyric Video "The Shellback"
Running Wild have released a new digital single and video for the track "The Shellback". Watch the clip below.
A song in typical Running Wild style that starts with a Celtic-inspired intro, Running Wild revisits the atmospheric seafaring theme of their 1994 classic Black Hand Inn, a prequel of that maritime story. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album, Blood On Blood.
Returning to the prophecy theme, you don't have to be a prophet to be able to anticipate the gleam in the eyes of all Running Wild fans. There can be no doubt about it: Blood On Blood presents Running Wild at their best!
Blood On Blood will be released on October 29 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
- DigiPak incl. poster
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
- Limited box set (666 units), limited tankard and 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured editions only at the Napalm shop
- Limited 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only at the EMP shop
- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop
Tracklisting:
"Blood On Blood"
"Wings Of Fire"
"Say Your Prayers"
"Diamonds & Pearls"
"Wild & Free"
"Crossing The Blades"
"One Night, One Day"
"The Shellback"
"Wild, Wild Nights"
"The Iron Times (1618 - 1648)"
Lineup:
Rock N’ Rolf – guitar, vocals
Peter Jordan – guitars
Ole Hempelmann - bass
Michael Wolpers – drums