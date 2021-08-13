RUNNING WILD Release New Single "Diamonds & Pearls"; Lyric Video

August 13, 2021, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal running wild

Running Wild have released a new digital single and lyric video for the track "Diamonds & Pearls". The song is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album, Blood On Blood. Watch the clip below.

Returning to the prophecy theme, you don't have to be a prophet to be able to anticipate the gleam in the eyes of all Running Wild fans. There can be no doubt about it: Blood On Blood presents Running Wild at their best!

Blood On Blood will be released on October 29 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- DigiPak incl. poster
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
Pre-order here.

- Limited box set (666 units), limited tankard and 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured editions only at the Napalm shop
Pre-order here.

- Limited 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only at the EMP shop
Pre-order here.

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop
Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Blood On Blood"
"Wings Of Fire"
"Say Your Prayers"
"Diamonds & Pearls"
"Wild & Free"
"Crossing The Blades"
"One Night, One Day"
"The Shellback"
"Wild, Wild Nights"
"The Iron Times (1618 - 1648)"

"Diamonds & Pearls" lyric video:

Lineup:

Rock N’ Rolf – guitar, vocals
Peter Jordan – guitars
Ole Hempelmann - bass
Michael Wolpers – drums




