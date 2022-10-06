RUSH - 40th Anniversary "Signals" Strong Belgian Ale Available Now

Rush and Henderson Brewing Company are proud to announce the third in their series of premium, Belgian inspired beers. "Signals" is a classic Belgian-style blonde with Reisling must and cold pressed apples, delivering complex aromas of stone fruit, peach and mild spice that carry through to a warming finish.

A message states: "This release is all the more special for us at the brewery because the fire hydrant that adorns the album cover was manufactured, almost a century ago, just 100 or so meters away at 137 Sterling Road. This limited edition brew is available at the brewery and LCBO stores throughout Ontario. It will age nicely for 3-5 years."

Available:

- At LCBO stores across Ontario (Canada) (Find a location near you). Check back throughout the week as inventory will be arriving shortly

- Through the Henderson Brewing Online Store, here

- Coming Soon to SAQ Stores.

* Please note, they cannot ship alcohol to the US or Quebec.