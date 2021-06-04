RUSH - A Visual Time Capsule Book Available Now

Photographer Bill O’Leary is out with his fourth overall release, this time a Rush photo booklet featuring photos taken on the Moving Pictures and Permanent Waves Tours over 40 years ago.

For the Rush fan that collects everything Rush, these vintage analog images shot on 35mm film are a must have, some amazing closeups of Neil Peart, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

This is a 50-page photo scrapbook with limited text. Foreword by rock journalist Greg Prato. Available on Amazon directly, both printed softcover and Kindle versions, also available on eBay (signed).



