RUSH Artist HUGH SYME To Open Exhibit At Ao5 Gallery In Austin, Texas

Ao5 Gallery in Austin, Texas has announced their newest collection by award-winning artist, Hugh Syme. Syme is best known for his album artwork for the likes of Rush, Dream Theater, Whitesnake, Aerosmith, Queensrÿche, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden, and more.

Both music-related and non-music works will be on display. Ao5 will host a VIP Collectors Night on Friday, June 25 and an Opening Reception on June 26. Syme will be in attendance.

Hugh Syme, a Canadian Juno Award-winning graphic artist, is best known for his artwork for rock and metal bands, most notably his Rush albums. He has designed Rush album covers since 1975 and created the famous Starman logo. Syme is a musician in his own right and has played keyboards on some of the Rush albums.

