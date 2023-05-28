RUSH Challenged Themselves To Write A Song Dubbed "Project 3:57", It Became The Highest Charting Track Of Their Career; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"It was a last-minute song written at record speed. When rock's greatest trio, Rush, finished their ninth studio album, Signals, they realized they still had 3 minutes and 57 seconds of space left. No big deal right? Well, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart wanted to give their fans the most bang for their buck, so they decided to squeeze one more song onto the record. Only they didn't write many songs under four minutes. So they gave themselves the ultimate challenge: two days to see if they could do it and dubbed it 'Project 3:57'. Well, the song they cranked out called 'New World Man' became their highest charting track of all time. It was unbelievable. I mean, these guys practically pulled this song out of thin air. Just an afterthought, and it rocketed up the charts. Find out how they beat the clock and improvised their way to their biggest hit, next on the Professor of Rock."