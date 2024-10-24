RUSH Collaborated With Another Singer Only Once... And They Had Never Heard The Band Before?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, we’re talking about some strange bedfellows… There have definitely been some unusual collaborations throughout the rock era. And this one between Rush and Aimee Mann definitely qualifies. During the 70s, progressive rock and punk were at polar ends of the musical spectrum. But by the 80s, both genres were evolving… with prog-rock becoming more bite-sized and punk going post-punk and new wave. Still, when today’s prog-rock titans Rush invited rookie new wave singer-songwriter Aimee Mann of Til Tuesday to collaborate with them on their song 'Time Stand Still', it was a match no one could have predicted. In fact, this was the band's first and only collaboration with another lead vocalist. Ever. Very out of character for Rush. And even better, Aimee Mann had never heard the band before. And yet, the collaboration was a smashing success. Aimee's vocal cameo was phenomenal and she took this song to another level, which leads to the real discussion. Rush might be the only band with ZERO FEMALE FANS. Find out why, next on the Professor Of Rock."