RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Lends His Support To Sunflower Guitar Project - "A Perfect Example Of Helping Others By Doing What One Does Best"; Video

Geddy Lee of Rush has generously offered his support to the Sunflower Guitar project and in the video below he shares some thoughts about Ukraine and the guitar on a late summer day from his home in Toronto.

In an Instagram post, Geddy states: "There are so many times in this life when world events seem overwhelming and leave us asking, “what can we, as individuals do?“ Well, of course the answer is ..”whatever you can”. Highly respected Canadian luthier Linda Manzer has done exactly that. By producing a gorgeous sounding “Sunflower Guitar” which since has been endorsed and placed in the hands of so many talented guitarists in order to help spread awareness of the terrible struggle facing the people of Ukraine, and also as a vehicle to raise funds. A perfect example of helping others by doing what one does best. Help fight the good fight and donate in support of Ukraine. Please donate whatever you can to support Ukrainian families at SunflowerGuitar.com/donate."