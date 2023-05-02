RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Pays Tribute To Fellow Canadian Music Legend GORDON LIGHTFOOT - "A Legendary Poet, A Songwriting Inspiration, A Gem Of A Man... I Loved Him"

Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter, Gordon Lightfoot, passed away last night (Monday, May 1) of natural causes at the age of 84.

Victoria Lord, a representative for the family, said the musician behind classic Canadian ballads "Early Morning Rain" and "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald" died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He had suffered numerous health issues in recent decades, and recently cancelled his 2023 live appearances.

Rush frontman Geddy Lee, who appeared alongside bandmate Alex Lifeson in the 2019 documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lightfoot.

Says Geddy: "The first time we met was outside a local award show at a club in Toronto - a legendary poet, a songwriting inspiration - a gem of a man - I loved him. He used to bring his daughter who was a fan, to our shows, and he’d sit with her in the audience getting blasted with volume for three hours - a few months back he phoned me out of the blue, for no other reason than to say he’d just watched one of our concert films and really loved it. Every time I ran into him the first thing he would ask was how many gigs we’d done that year - he’d then proudly counter with the fact that he had played even more! RIP Gord - you are the man - the greatest Canadian."

A video trailer for the above-mentioned documentary, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, can be viewed below. Seek out the full documentary, you won't be disappointed.