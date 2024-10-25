RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE's "72 Stories" Book To Arrive In May

HarperCollins has announced the May 19, 2025 release for the hardcover edition of Geddy Lee's new book, 72 Stories, based on his collection of baseball memorabilia.

The book is currently available for pre-order from Amazon.ca, and Amazon.com.

Lee previously talked about the upcoming book during an interview with Illinois Entertainer back in November 2023.

Illinois Entertainer: When we talked about your Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, I asked whether you might write a book on baseball collecting. You said there were already so many books about baseball history that you didn’t know how you’d add something fresh. Did you find a way?

Geddy Lee: Well, frankly, I did do a book because I have so much spare time [laughs]. It’s a collection of stories from some of my favorite items in my collection. Maybe I’ll release it on opening day next year, I don’t know. I’m going to include a copy of the book to the winning bidders of those particular items in my sale that are also featured in this book. I’ll give them a signed copy. [The book] came together in a relatively painless way. I wrote it with my co-writer, Daniel Richler. Richard Sibbald, who shot the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, took the photographs. They’re absolutely stunning."

Illinois Entertainer: You told me before that he had really wanted to do that.

Lee: "Yeah, he really did. He was bugging me forever to shoot some of the baseballs. So, there is a book, and I’m really pleased with it. I’m trying to get it printed now, in time for the auction. It’s called 72 Stories from the Collection of Geddy Lee."

In the video below from AXS TV, Geddy shows Dan Rather his incredible collection of baseball memorabilia, including balls signed by many of the baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.

Ranked by Rolling Stone as among the top bass players of all time, Geddy Lee is the vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame rock group Rush. In his spare time, he is an avid collector of baseball memorabilia and vintage watches, a birdlife photographer, quaffer of fine wines, and devoted family man.