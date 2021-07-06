RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE's Mother Passes Away At 95

Rush singer/bassist, Geddy Lee, is mourning the passing of his mother, Mary Weinrib, a Holocaust survivor who passed away last Friday (July 2), at 95 years of age.

According to her obituary, Mary Weinrib, whose life was an inspiring story of perseverance, survival, and triumph, died on Friday night, July 2, a few weeks short of her 96th birthday.

Manya (Malka) Rubinstein was born in 1925 in Warsaw and grew up in Wierzbnik, a Jewish shtetl that was part of Starachowice, Poland, which was occupied by the Germans beginning in 1939. Mary endured the labor camp at the munition's factory in Starachowice and the concentration camps at Auschwitz, where she met and fell in love with her husband Morris Weinrib, and at Bergen-Belsen, where she was finally liberated in April 1945.

Reunited and married in 1946, Mary and Morris emigrated to Canada. After her husband Morris's sudden death in 1965, Mary was left with three young children and a variety store that her husband had owned and managed. Mary was determined to learn the business; and, against the advice of well-meaning friends, she took over managing their store in Newmarket, and she successfully ran the business until she retired.

People were drawn to her zest for life, her sense of humor, and her compassion and generous spirit. There's a customer for everything, Mary would say, and if you couldn't find it at Times Square Discount, you didn't need it. Preparing family meals at Rosh Hashanah and Passover was a large-scale labor of love for Mary, who cherished her family above all; and after full days running the store, Mary would cook and bake over several nights, making everybody's favorite dishes and desserts.

The mother of Rush bass player and lead singer Geddy Lee, Mary was an early supporter and a fixture at Rush concerts. When the first Rush album was released, Mary plastered the windows of her store with Rush posters and gave albums away to any kids who wanted them but didn't have the money to buy them.

Among the longest living Holocaust survivors, Mary lived to see her family grow and prosper.

Mary is survived by her children, Susan Weinrib Gitajn, Geddy Lee Weinrib, and Allan Weinrib; Mary's son-in-law, Arthur Gitajn, and her daughters-in-law, Nancy Young and Lisa Hemeon; Susan and Arthur's children, Rob Higgins, Leah Gitajn, Erin Higgins, and Rachel Gitajn; Susan and Arthur's daughters-in-law, Cheyenne Bloomfield and Carrie Michelson, and sons-in-law, Fraser Roberts and Kyle Sauter; Susan and Arthur's grand-children, Jesse and Jacob Gitajn and Logan and Skylar Roberts; Geddy and Nancy's children, Julian and Kyla Weinrib, daughter- in-law Lauren McGuire, and grandson Finnian Weinrib; and Allan and Lisa's children, Aidan and Margaux Weinrib.

Donations in Mary Weinrib's honor may be made to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, here.

Everyone at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Geddy Lee and his family. RIP, Mary Weinrib.

(Photo - Geddy Lee Instagram)