RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Shares Unreleased Solo Material On The Lost Demos; "Gone" & "I Am... You Are" Streaming Now; "Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?" Docuseries Premieres On Paramount+ Today

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee and Rush lead vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist, Geddy Lee, has shared The Lost Demos, two previously unreleased solo songs available today on all streaming platforms.

Geddy originally recorded this pair of demos - “Gone” and “I Am... You Are” - during the writing sessions for his 2000 solo debut, My Favorite Headache. Today, with the help of Producer/Engineer David Bottrill, he has unearthed them for the first time properly mixed and mastered.

Commenting on the project, Geddy shared “I’m excited to see these 2 ‘lost demos’ released - I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later.”

Both songs conjure the spirit of the classic My Favorite Headache, which originally arrived on November 14, 2000. Taking the reins as co-producer, Geddy cut the album in Toronto, Vancouver, and Seattle joined by multi-instrumentalist and co-producer Ben Mink and drummer Matt Cameron [Soundgarden, Pearl Jam]. It has since emerged as a fan favorite.

The Lost Demos arrives in tandem with the premiere of Geddy’s brand new docuseries, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ today in the US and Canada. It expands to further territories tomorrow, going live in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The docuseries finds Geddy immersed in fascinating conversations with iconic bass players, including Les Claypool, Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo, and Melissa Auf Der Maur.

Earlier this year, he released his acclaimed autobiography, My Effin’ Life. It debuted at #3 on the New York Times Bestseller List upon arrival. He notably launched a popular In Conversation and Fan Q&A series across North America joined by surprise moderators and avowed Rush fans such as Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Eric McCormack, Jay Baruchel, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic and more. The accompanying audiobook notably features “Gone” and “I Am... You Are.”

In 2024, Rush celebrates the 50th anniversary of their gold-certified self-titled full-length debut, Rush. The band will reveal news of various celebrations in honor of R50 very soon.