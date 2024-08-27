RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Shows Off His Unbelievable Baseball Collection; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Rush frontman, Geddy Lee, shows Dan Rather his incredible collection of baseball memorablia, including balls signed by many of the baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.

Motorbooks, an imprint of the Quarto group, has announced the September 17 release of rock journalist and author Daniel Bukszpan's new book, Rush At 50.

A beautifully produced, photo-packed celebration of the beloved rock trio, Rush At 50 examines the history of the Canadian rockers through the lens of 50 milestone events and an illustrated gatefold timeline.

Formed in Toronto in 1968, Rush became one of the most popular and best-selling bands in rock history, thanks to their tireless effort and imaginative, ever-evolving music. This richly illustrated and entertainingly written book from Rush expert and music journalist Dan Bukszpan pays tribute to the trio on the 50th anniversary of their debut album by curating and examining 50 of the most significant milestones in their career.

Bukszpan covers everything down through the decades:

- The band’s formation by bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in suburban Toronto and their early gigs and tours opening for the likes of KISS

- Their breakthrough in the United States thanks to a Cleveland DJ

- The role of co-founding drummer John Rutsey

- Rush’s early Led Zeppelin–influenced efforts and their breakthrough, 2112

- The band’s ever-evolving musical style through the 1970s and 1980s

- The controversial influence of novelist Ayn Rand on Neil Peart’s lyrics

- Geddy Lee’s instantly recognizable vocal style

- Recording sessions with various producers in Wales, Quebec, and elsewhere

In examining 50 touchstones, Buszpan presents a unique look at Rush’s career arc from Toronto bar band to international mega-platinum stadium fillers. Every page is illustrated with stunning concert and candid offstage photography, including gig posters, 7-inch picture sleeves, ticket stubs, and more.

The result is an epic tribute to one of the most influential and admired bands in rock history—in a milestone year.

Pre-order here.