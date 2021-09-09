RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE To Be Honoured At Artists For Peace And Justice Fundraiser

FYI Music News is reporting that Rush singer/bassist Geddy Lee, who has been twice honoured for major humanitarian awards by the Canadian music industry alongside his bandmates, will accept a solo Lifetime Achievement Award this Saturday (September 11) for his philanthropy at the Artists For Peace And Justice (APJ) gala in Toronto.

Held annually during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - this year outdoors at a private residence with safety protocols in place - the exclusive affair has raised more than $33 million to help provide access to education for the impoverished youth in Haiti, including the building of a free high school on a seven-acre campus in Port-au-Prince and a five-acre film and music tech training campus in Jacmel.

Lee, Alex Lifeson (guitarist) and the late Neil Peart (drums), who together as Rush sold more than 40 million albums, performed for countless causes over their 40 years from disaster relief to cancer to hunger to the environment.

