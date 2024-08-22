RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON And Lerxst Launch Limited Edition "Blah Blah Wah" Pedal; Demo Video Streaming

Alex Lifeson and Lerxst announce the new Blah Blah Wah pedal with the following message:

"Lerxst, in partnership with the wah pedal masterminds over at Morley Effects, are proud to announce the launch of the Limited Edition Lerxst Blah Blah Wah Pedal! From classic wah-wah sounds to expressive, touch-sensitive filtering effects with the new ‘Blah Blah’ circuit, the Blah Blah Wah does it all, and more!"

For more information, visit the Lerxst shop on Reverb.com and get yours now.

Meanwhile, Reverb has shared the video below, stating: "Legendary Rush and Envy Of None rocker Alex Lifeson is back with another signature pedal. This time, he and his brand Lerxst have collaborated with the wah masterminds over at Morley to create a truly unique take on the wah circuit: the Lerxst Blah Blah Wah.

"Lifeson is a longtime fan and user of classic wah circuits, which inspired this innovative new pedal. The Lerxst Blah Blah Wah was designed using Morley's switchless optical wah circuit as its foundation and from there, Lifeson and the Morley and Lerxst engineers further fine-tuned it to match Lifeson's style."