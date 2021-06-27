RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON, CONEY HATCH Bassist ANDY CURRAN Team Up For New ENVY OF NONE Project - "We Have 10 Songs In The Can"

Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and Epiphone recently unveiled the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess electric guitar. Created by Alex Lifeson and the luthiers at Epiphone in Nashville, TN, the Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess is now available worldwide at Epiphone.com.

To mark the occasion of his collaboration with Epiphone and the release of the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar, Lifeson debuted two brand new songs titled "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House". Fans can get a first listen to "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House" in the new video below, and listen to the songs in their entirety exclusively at AlexLifeson.com.. These two instrumental songs mark the first new music from Alex Lifeson in close to a decade.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Lifeson has in fact completed 10 songs for a new project with Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), dubbed Envy Of None. The project reportedly started with "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House".

Lifeson and Curran are joined in Envy of None by guitarist Alfio Annibalini and vocalist Maiah Wynne, with additional musical contributions coming from drummers Tim Oxford (Arkells) and David Quinton Steinberg (Dead Boys, the Mods).

Wynne is the "diamond in the rough" who helped to spawn the new project, according to Curran. He had been collaborating on songs with the Portland-based singer and Lifeson expressed interest in hearing the material. Curran sent it to the guitarist and told him, "If you hear anything, why don’t you play on it?"

From there, the collaboration began to blossom. "He played on one track and one became two, and two became three," Curran shares. "Now we have 10 songs in the can with this project called Envy of None. Those two, 'Kabul Blues' and 'Spyhouse', at this moment Maiah is singing over them, so they’re going to be part of the Envy of None project. If everything goes well, we’re hoping those songs might come out late summer or early fall."

Read the complete Ultimate Classic Rock report here.

(Photo - Joe Kleon, Kleon Photography LLC)