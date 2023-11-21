RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Joins TOOL On Stage In Toronto; Video

Tool performed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last night, and concertgoers were treated to a special appearance from Rush's Alex Lifeson, who joined the band at the end of their first set for their performance of "Jambi", reports RushIsABand.com.

Says RushIsABand: "They led into the song with a little snippet of Rush's 'A Passage To Bangkok', then inserted a bit of '2112: Overture' in the middle. Alex also did some soloing towards the end. Geddy Lee had been mentioning in interviews and on his book tour that Alex had been having some health issues and had surgery recently, so this must mean that Lerxst is about fully recovered. Great news! This bodes well for the possibility of some kind of musical collaboration from Ged/Al in the new year."

Check out some fan-filmed video below: