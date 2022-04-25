RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Premier "Never Said I Love You" Music Video

Envy Of None - the project featuring Alex Lifeson (Rush), Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne - have released a music video for "Never Said I Love You", the opening track of their recently released self-titled debut album. Watch the clip below

The video, a Blacktide Phonic/Visual Production, Andy Curran describes as having “really captured the spirit of the song. It’s very cinematic and I love all the moody cityscapes. The main character is very free spirited, and the video loosely follows the narrative in a subtle way. I love the picking of the flower petals: ’He loves me, he loves me not? Isn’t that what life's all about …wanting to be loved or accepted?”

On the song Andy continues, “’Never Said I Love You’ is a very special one for me and Alf. It had been kicking around for a while in a demo form and the bed track always felt like it had so much potential. When we wrote the backing tracks we were certainly feeling it had some punk/pop overtones, I think we were channelling late 80’s Brit pop vibrations and I came up with the lyric line “I Never Said I Love You” again inspired by bands like The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Smiths & Ultravox who all wrote about broken hearts on the dance floors around the world ..so I thought it was time to re-introduce that theme but with something that was more upbeat. When Maiah and I spoke about this she liked that lyrical hook and ran with it. The icing was Alex coming in & in the 11th hour adding the awesome middle section that sounds like pedal steel and the acoustic guitars in the chorus just elevate it to the next level. My initial thought lyrically was more of a -back off, I never said I love you. Kinda like, hey were just friends but I love how Maiah turned that into something much different.”

Maiah Wynne adds, “This song had great energy from the beginning. Everyone connects and interprets music from their own unique perspective. When I heard the line "I Never Said I Love You" I thought of it more from the point of view of someone who never had the chance to tell the person they love how they felt before it was too late. Maybe a bad fight in a relationship that never had a resolution, or a casual fling that never became a serious relationship despite deeper feelings being there, or friends with romantic feelings that never became lovers. When I wrote and arranged the rest of the lyrics and vocal melodies for the song I wrote it with that sense of connection, tension, loss, and longing in mind."

Envy Of None took to social media to share the chart positions for their debut.



Alex Lifeson, as one of the founding members of Rush, throughout his career has been able to explore more musical ground than just about any other guitar player out there – taking rock to new progressive heights throughout the decades and always in the most wildly inventive of ways. His influence can be heard on countless bands around the world, from indie shoegaze and math rock to heavy metal and beyond. Over the last few years Lifeson has been focusing on a new project that, no matter how well-acquainted you are with his discography, will undoubtedly shatter all seeds of expectation and blow the mind. That project is Envy Of None.

Envy Of None's debut album is available via Kscope. Its 11 tracks – which ricochet between various shades of alternative, experimental and synth rock – throw surprises at every turn, twisting dark melodies against contemporary pop hooks. Lifeson himself is proudly aware of how little of it crosses over with the band that made him famous.

Envy Of None tracklisting:

"Never Said I Love You"

"Shadow"

"Look Inside"

"Liar"

"Spy House"

"Dog's Life"

"Kabul Blues"

"Old Strings"

"Dumb"

"Enemy"

"Western Sunset"

"Look Inside" video:

"Liar" lyric video:

Envy Of None are:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson- Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards