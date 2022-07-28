RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Release Track By Track, Episode Nine: "Dumb"; Video

Envy Of None - the project featuring Alex Lifeson (Rush), Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne - recently released their self-titled debut album. Today, the band release Episode Nine of a track by track video series, the clip below focusing on the song, "Dumb":

Envy Of None recently released the single, "Dumb" (Der Dummkopf Remix), a remix of the track from their debut. "Dumb" (Der Dummkopf Remix) was created collectively by Envy Of None and chosen for the remix as it had proven to be one of the band’s favourite tracks from the album.

Envy Of None bassist Andy Curran comments on the process: “The approach we took was to create a different version that also kept the spirit of the original. The seeds of 'Dumb' were focused around the relentless bass line that sits under the chorus. The lyrical hook was something me & Maiah co-wrote trying to have fun with the 1+1=3 line as well as the “dumb dee dumb” lines. We always felt the song had a bit of a Euro-electronic dance vibe so on the remix we really pushed that button. Not only did Maiah add back in some her original vocal tracks which don’t appear on the original version, we added three additional drum loops, some keyboard pads and had fun with some voice samples layered in throughout the song. Lastly we added a new intro for the song as well as an outro which Maiah created after she heard some of the first few remixes passes. We really just had fun messing the hair up of this song while trying to keep its simple charm. But as per usual, it really was a joint effort - all 4 EONs had their fingers in the making of this pie! The video was also a blast to be part of. Hope you like it!”

Alex Lifeson, as one of the founding members of Rush, throughout his career has been able to explore more musical ground than just about any other guitar player out there – taking rock to new progressive heights throughout the decades and always in the most wildly inventive of ways. His influence can be heard on countless bands around the world, from indie shoegaze and math rock to heavy metal and beyond. Over the last few years Lifeson has been focusing on a new project that, no matter how well-acquainted you are with his discography, will undoubtedly shatter all seeds of expectation and blow the mind. That project is Envy Of None.

Envy Of None's debut album is available via Kscope. Its 11 tracks – which ricochet between various shades of alternative, experimental and synth rock – throw surprises at every turn, twisting dark melodies against contemporary pop hooks. Lifeson himself is proudly aware of how little of it crosses over with the band that made him famous.

Envy Of None tracklisting:

"Never Said I Love You"

"Shadow"

"Look Inside"

"Liar"

"Spy House"

"Dog's Life"

"Kabul Blues"

"Old Strings"

"Dumb"

"Enemy"

"Western Sunset"

Envy Of None are:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson- Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards