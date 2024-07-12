RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's Victor Album To Be Reissued On Autographed Ruby Translucent 2LP Vinyl

Rush guitarist, Alex Lifeson, is reintroducing his solo album, Victor, which was originally released on January 9, 1996. This marks Alex's sole venture into solo work, for which he handled the songwriting, production, and mixing himself.

Victor is making its vinyl debut. The reissue features the original album, completely remixed by Alex personally, offering significantly enhanced audio quality specially prepared for this release. Additionally, the album's fourth side features four instrumental tracks.

Among the album's guest appearances are I Mother Earth's lead vocalist Edwin, and Les Claypool from Primus.

Available only at Rush Backstage, this special edition includes 2LP ruby red vinyls, and an autographed fine art 12” x 12” lithograph.

Limited quantities are available for pre-order here, along with new Victor merchandise.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Don't Care"

"Promise"

"Start Today"

"Mr. X" (Instrumental)

Side B:

"At The End"

"Sending Out A Warning"

"Shut Up Shuttin' Up"

"Strip And Go Naked" (Instrumental)

Side C:

"The Big Dance"

"Victor"

"I Am The Spirit"

Side D:

"Cherry Lopez Lullabye"

"Serbs"

"Kroove"

"Banjo Bob"