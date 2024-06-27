RUSH - Henderson Brewing Co. Introduces ALEX LIFESON's New Summer Lager "Big Al’s Birdie Brew"; Video

Henderson Brewing Company has introduced the new beer, Big Al’s Birdie Brew.

A message states: "Alex Lifeson was having a beer after a round of golf and thought to himself, ‘I bet the guys at Henderson could make a great golf beer!’ And so the ball started rolling on 'Big Al’s Birdie Brew' - a perfect summer lager made for summer days spent with friends. Al was so eager to get a taste that he dropped by on canning day and ‘played through’ a challenging lie - check out the video below, and check out the beer!"

Big Al's Birdie Brew

Mexican-style Lager

4.0% ABV

Nothing takes the sting out of a missed two-footer like a cold one on the 19th hole. This 4% Mexican-style Lager refreshes like no other and is great on its own or with a wedge of lime.

Shop Big Al’s Birdie Brew here.

Also available is the Big Al’s Birdie Brew merch collection, including 'Big Al's' Pint Glass, 'Big Al's' Golf Hat, and Golf Balls. Shop the collection here.