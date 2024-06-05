RUSH - Henderson Brewing Co.'s "Xanabrew" Ale Takes Bronze Medal At 2024 Canadian Brewing Awards

Henderson Brewing Co. has announced that Xanabrew, a release in the Henderson x Rush series of limited edition beers, took home the Bronze medal at the 2024 Canadian Brewing Awards.

Says Henderson: "We are nearly sold out of this award-winning Belgian-Style Strong Ale, so order yours while you still can!"

Shop the Xanabrew Collection here.

Henderson adds: "We want to celebrate the win with all of our Rush Day attendees by giving every single one of you a FREE bottle of the next beer in the series, X-1 (a $13.95 value), at the event on August 25th."

Get you Rush Day tickets here.

More from Henderson: "In preparation for Rush Day we’ve ordered a bunch of limited edition Rush X Henderson Canadian Golden Ale Patio Umbrellas to keep you cool at the event! We’ve got some extras available for sale so pre-order yours today. Hurry, they won’t last long!"

Pre-order here.