RUSH Kick Off Rufus Publications' New "Portraits" Book Series

Portraits is a new series of titles from Rufus Publications, and will comprise beautiful 230mm square books, each presented in a slipcase, and will feature a range of artistes. Each title will be created using the work of a main photographer associated with the artiste, plus supplementary imagery to complement the main images. The books are printed and bound in the UK and presented in a luxury, foiled slipcase.

The books are not signed but will be numbered and will come with an exclusive poster or print. Portraits Of Rush, featuring the photographs of Fin Costello, is the first in the series.

Portraits Of Rush takes us on an epic, photographic journey from the All The World’s A Stage Tour through to Exit Stage Left and the major tours in between.

Featuring the photo's of legendary music photographer Fin Costello, who had total access to the band as they travelled, rehearsed, played live and recorded in the studio, Portraits Of Rush is a candid, beautiful book of the Canadian trio as they became one of rock’s major bands. The images in this book have been specially prepared and processed for the black and white printing process, and will be re-produced using high quality matt coated art paper. With an introduction by John Tucker and featuring several articles on the band from magazines of the time the book is a celebration of one of the finest trio's in rock.

The book is 230mm square, casebound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies worldwide.

Also available is a "Leather And Metal Edition", as well as a bundle containing both editions of the book. Pre-order here before the end of February and save 10%. Books will begin shipping in late May.