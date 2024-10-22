RUSH - Limited Edition "Planet Rush" Art Print Available For Pre-Order

Fantoons has launched the pre-order for the new official, limited edition "Planet Rush" art print. A message from Fantoons follows can be found below.

"Attention all Rush fans in the Solar Federation! A once-in-2112-years epic syzygy has occurred! Sun, moon, and Planet Rush have aligned!

"After numerous requests we couldn't even count, we're reprinting our acclaimed Planet Rush as a special edition 16x16 print. Limited to 50 pieces, commemorating 50 years of this incredible band!

"Pre-orders are now open for our Planet Rush print, encapsulating the most iconic imagery of the Rush universe in one glorious sphere.

"Prints are limited to 50 pieces, so don’t miss your chance to board the Rocinante and fly to Planet Rush today."

Pre-order your print here.