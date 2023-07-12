RUSH - Limited Number Of Canadian Golden Ale Decorative Keg Available For Pre-Order

Henderson Brewing Co has launched a pre-order for the Rush Canadian Golden Ale Decorative Keg.

Spruce up your home or office with this limited edition Rush Canadian Golden Ale Keg. Kegs come empty and are only for decorative purposes. Back by popular demand, only 80 left. Pre-order yours today, ships in early August.

Henderson Brewing is proud to host the first-ever Rush Day, on Saturday, August 26 in Toronto, ON (Canada).

Rush Day has something for everyone - Rush trivia, limited edition items, Rush memorabilia, a screening of Time Stand Still - but especially Rush Golden Ale and everything that tastes great with Rush mustard. Tickets are FREE but required so they can reserve your spot.

Entry is free for everyone, however, those who secure their free ticket online will receive a door prize. Rush day ticket holders will also have exclusive access to purchase a limited edition Rush Day Growler available for pick up on Rush Day. Limited quantities available.

Reserve your free ticket here.

Exclusive Rush Day Growler:

Exclusive for attendees of Rush Day! Commemorate this one-day event with this Rush Day Growler featuring Starman on one side and Rush Day artwork on the other.

Growlers will be available for pickup on August 26, and can be filled with Rush Canadian Golden ale at time of pickup. Only 500 available.