RUSH Members GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON Present THE TRAGICALLY HIP With "2021 Humanitarian Award" At 50th Annual JUNOs; Video

Last night, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated a golden anniversary at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast, Canada’s biggest night in music. The awards were broadcast nationwide, and the highly anticipated event featured show-stopping performances from some of the country’s brightest music stars and appearances from the nation’s most recognizable personalities.

The Tragically Hip received the 2021 Humanitarian Award, Presented by Music Canada, awarded to them by rock icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush. Watch video below: