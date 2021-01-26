RUSH – NEIL PEART Clay Sculpture Made To Honour Late Drummer; Video

Music and art come together to honour the life of Neil Peart from Rush. The artist hope a permanent memorial to the "Professor" becomes a reality at Lakeside Park.

Aiding in this tribute is long time Rush fan Bill MacDonald with his brother and sculptor Morgan Macdonald. Both are teaming up with help from up and coming Canadian musician Peter Fewer and his band to dedicate a tribute to Neil Peart. Stay tuned for more videos. Find more about the artist, Morgan Macdonald, here.

For the third time, a tribute concert at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario honouring late Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has been rescheduled, reports Niagara This Week.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the “A Night for Neil” event, originally set to take place in the spring of 2020 and rescheduled two other times, has again been moved, this time to November 6, 2021. Organizers say this new date could still change and that their flexible plan will have them evaluating any quarantine protocols or travel restrictions to Canada three months prior to the new date, so that fans who purchase tickets have a reasonable amount of time to reschedule any reservations.

One of the most renowned drummers in rock history, Peart died in January 2020 of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Confirmed artists for the evening include David Barrett, Brandon Dyke and Rush tribute bands Solar Federation and Permanent Waves, as well as Devah Quartet, Jacob Moon and Hannah Burkholder. Organizers Overtime Angels will be continuing to work on securing more artists and special guests.

The event will take place at the Meridian Centre and will benefit three charities chosen by the Peart family: the St. Catharines hospital and Walker Cancer Centre, the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton and the Royal Victoria Hospital of Barrie.

For more information on "A Night for Neil," visit an4n.org.