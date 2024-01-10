RUSH – NEIL PEART's Last Book Silver Surfers To Be Released In May

The late Neil Peart, legendary drummer for the iconic rock band Rush, shares one last love letter to his beloved classic car collection and gives readers a glimpse of his lifelong passion for cars in this extraordinary collection.

For Neil Peart, legendary drummer for Rush, cars were a lifelong passion. Now, in Neil's final work—a never-before-seen piece completed before his untimely passing in 2020—he writes about his beloved Silver Surfers collection; the joy of collecting these exquisite, rare, and important sports cars, and the even bigger joy of driving them. He first traces the roots of his auto obsession, taking us back to where it all began, with a 1969 Lotus Europa; through the cars he bought when the band first made it big and even his first “family car,” before taking us on a tour of the Silver Surfers themselves—a rare collection of the best sports cars from the 1960s. From a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 to a classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, each is a gorgeous silver (with the exception of one: a black 1964 Shelby Cobra whose patina Neil loved so much he wrote, “I am not going to paint it”).

Gorgeous images of the cars and photos curated by Neil himself accompany his warm, personal story of building the collection, the friends he made along the way, and what it was like to be behind the wheel of these classics. Neil’s final work is a love letter to these cars that meant so much to him, and to the passion of the road that fueled his life.

