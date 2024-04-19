RUSH - New Edition Of "Where's Geddy, Alex, And Neil?" Book Includes Two New Worlds; First 200 Pre-Orders Include "Flakes Under Pressure" Decorative Cereal Box

Fantoons announces the new official book, Rush: Where's Geddy, Alex, And Neil?, with the following message:

"Hello friends! Hope you’re ready to put your Canadian prog rock trio sleuthing skills to the test (a very, very specific talent), because we’re proud to announce… Rush: Where’s Geddy, Alex, And Neil? is being reprinted with two additional brand new worlds! And better yet - the first 200 fans will receive our new Rush: Flakes Under Pressure Decorative Cereal Box free with purchase of the book!

"Rush: Where’s Geddy, Alex, And Neil? now features 16 Rush-inspired worlds to find Geddy, Alex and Neil amongst an insane amount of Rush references and humour, with two new illustrations based on Show Of Hands and Presto. Order here.

"Make a little extra room in your kitchen cupboards (next to all your other awesome Rush cereal boxes) for our newest Rush: Flakes Under Pressure Decorative Cereal Box. This newest collectible celebrates Rush's 1984 album, Grace Under Pressure!"

