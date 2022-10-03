RUSH Release Pro-Shot Video Of "Working Man" Performance From TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert

Rush members Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson were among the musicians that paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, on September 27 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Rush have shared footage of their performance, stating: "For the first time since August 1st, 2015 we returned to the stage at the LA Forum, scene of the very last performance with our lost brother Neil. This time it was for the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute and sitting behind the throne were 3 wonderful human beings, who also happen to be spectacular drummers.. Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Danny Carey…. Talk about being spoiled… but the best, yet bittersweet part of this whole deal is that no one would have loved witnessing that more Taylor himself. Rest In Peace Hawk, as we keep Alison, Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh Hawkins along with the entire Foos Family in our thoughts."

