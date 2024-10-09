RUSH Share Classic "Freewill" And "Closer To The Heart" Performance Videos From 1981

The official Rush YouTube channel has been updated to include two more videos filmed at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec on March 27, 1981.

Featured on the concert film, Exit… Stage Left, "Freewill" and "Closer To The Heart" join the previously posted "Intro/The Camera Eye", "Limelight", "Tom Sawyer", "The Trees", and "Xanadu". All videos, chronologically as per the Exit... Stage Left setlist, can be viewed below: