RUSH - Signals 40th Anniversary Atmos Listening Experience Scheduled In Toronto

In honor of Rush’s epic 1982 release of Signals, Anthem Records is inviting fans to enjoy this iconic album in full Dolby Atmos; a fully immersive experience for Rush fans.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 31 at Cineplex Cinemas, 10 Dundas Street East in Toronto, ON (Canada). 6:30 PM pre-show giveaways and on-screen trivia. Show begins at 7 PM.

Stay after the show for a panel discussion featuring Rush insiders who’ll speak on various topics surrounding Signals and all things Rush.

Reserve a spot here.

On April 28, UMe/Mercury and Anthem Records continued the comprehensive Rush 40th anniversary album series with new and expanded editions of the band’s decade-defining 1982 release, Signals, an album that signified how the band was in no way detached and subdivided from the ever-shifting 1980s musical landscape.

Signals-40th Anniversary is available to fans in three distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and (3) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. There is also be a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring eight lithographs of Neil Peart’s original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on Signals only available through the official Rush online store.

All configurations can be ordered and saved, here.

Signals, Rush’s ninth studio album, was originally released in September 1982, and its technology-embracing riffs and rhythms, continued the forward-thinking trajectory of the acclaimed Canadian trio as it continued to chart the demands of a new decade. The album’s eight songs built upon Rush’s penchant for adapting to the flow of the times without compromising its flair for melding long-established progressive roots with radio-friendly song arrangements. Signals, co-produced by Rush with longtime band confidant Terry Brown and engineered by Paul Northfield, was the third of numerous Rush recording sessions held at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec. The band’s synergistic recording process at Le Studio had been well-established during sessions for the aforementioned Moving Pictures, as well as the sessions for that album’s predecessor, January 1980’s Permanent Waves.