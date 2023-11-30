RUSH, THE WHO, SAGA, PAT BENATAR, PETER GABRIEL, And More - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Re-Ranks The Best Rock Hits Of 1982; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Today, we’re going behind the Top 10 rock songs from this very same week in the year 1982. Can you imagine, a Top 10 Billboard chart filled with all rock songs? In the past we’ve done redux episodes, covering the most popular songs on the Billboard Hot 100, but today we’re putting a new twist on an old favorite. Going 100% rock. Then after counting them down, we re-rank each song according to how many times they’ve been streamed and find out which one deserves to be #1. But which classic rock titan will be the winner? Will it be Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, the mighty Rush with Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart, or maybe one of the Eagles flying solo - Don Henley or Glenn Frey? Start making your guesses in the comments and tell us who you think will take home the crown. I guarantee this is going to be a good one. And it’s all coming up, next on the Professor Of Rock."