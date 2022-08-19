RUSH’s ALEX LIFESON And Gibson Donate Funds To Nashville Children’s Hospital

For 128 years, Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand has shaped sound across generations, genres, and genders, and has emerged the most relevant, played, and loved music brand around the world.

Earlier this week, Alex Lifeson, legendary guitarist for Rush, the Gibson team, and representatives from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Room in The Inn, gathered for a special event at the Gibson Garage--the ultimate guitar experience and music destination in the heart of downtown Nashville, Music City USA. Alex Lifeson, and Gibson Gives--Gibson’s purpose-driven philanthropic arm—donated funds directly to two local organizations that offer vital resources to the people of Nashville: Monroe Carell and Room In The Inn. In addition, Gibson has donated guitars and gear for music therapy programs at the hospital and Room In The Inn.

Alex Lifeson is donating both current and ongoing music royalties from the sales of his recent signature Epiphone Les Paul Axcess guitar, and Gibson Gives is donating funds directly to each charity. In addition, Gibson Gives has donated guitars and much needed music gear to the music therapy programs for the hospital and Room In The Inn which greatly enhance the lives of patients and residents.

The board-certified music therapists at Monroe Carell work with children and their families, using music in unique ways to help each child with chronic pain, physical rehabilitation, psychiatric symptoms, end of life, procedural support and coping with hospitalization, and disease. Music therapists work as part of the medical team to support the whole patient and design music therapies especially for each patient’s medical diagnoses, course of treatment and discharge timeline.

Through its comprehensive single site of services for individuals experiencing homelessness, Room In The Inn works closely with other service providers and community partners to meet the needs of Nashville’s most vulnerable neighbors. Room In The Inn offers meal programs both onsite and mobile, recovery services for those overcoming addiction and mental health issues, showers and personal care, telephone and computer access, secure storage, transportation to medical appointments, bus passes, and more, food stamp assistance, laundry, mail, legal clinic, haircuts, housing and utility deposit assistance, health, life and work skills teaching, and recreation. For more information visit roomintheinn.org.

Gibson has a strong focus on giving back and supporting the global music community through its purpose-driven philanthropic arm, Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to create, develop and support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and wellness initiatives. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) organization--go towards giving the gift of music. In the last three years, Gibson Gives has raised over $3.5 million dollars worldwide for non-profits across the globe. Find additional information at gibsonfoundation.org.

“I feel very fortunate that I am able to partner with Gibson Gives to support the important and never-ending work that both the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Room In The Inn supply for the needs of those who are less fortunate” says Alex Lifeson. “It is heartbreaking to witness the struggles of a brave child battling an illness that shows no mercy or the destitute soul struggling with both homelessness and hopelessness. If we can lend a helping hand through our support to provide a reprieve for even a moment, then we have done our duty to the community. It is my intention to continue my support in the hope of creating a better world.”

“At Gibson we have always had strong connections with our amazing Artists . . . past, present, and future,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. “With the recent momentum on Gibson Gives, our Artists are truly stepping up to help make music matter even more to communities around the world. We are very proud that our legendary Artist, Alex Lifeson, is taking the lead with his generous actions.”

“We are grateful to Alex Lifeson and Gibson Gives for their generosity and support of our hospital and our Music Therapy Program,” says John Thomas, MD, FACS, FAAP, chief of staff for Monroe Carell, professor of Urologic Surgery. “Music has a tremendous impact on the healing process of our patients and can help children cope through their hospital journey. The continued support from our friends in the music and entertainment industries plays an important role in our care of children.”

"We are so thankful for the incredible generosity of Alex Lifeson and the entire Gibson team,” says Rachel Hester, Executive Director of Room In The Inn. “For over 35 years, Room In The Inn has worked to support Nashville's most vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. We could not do this important work without the gracious support of people like Alex and Gibson Gives. We are better together!"

(Photo – Gibson)