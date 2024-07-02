RUSH’s ALEX LIFESON Pens Foreword To New Book “Toronto In 100 Beers”

Henderson Brewing Company has announced new book “Toronto In 100 Beers” featuring a forward penned by Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. The book is due out Friday, August 23. Preorders are available at shophendersonbrewing.com and book purchasers will be entitled to one free drink from their final Ides beer release.

Henderson Brewing Company says in a press release:

“When we launched the Ides beer series way back in 2016 celebrating Toronto people, places, and stories, it was intended mainly as a fun way to inspire creative beers. 100 unique Ides beers later, we have two big announcements:

“First, we’ve decided that Ides #100 will be the last. Second, we have a book coming out to celebrate these 100 beers and the often-amazing stories behind them!

“Our neighbours at Anansi Press have worked with us to create 'Toronto In 100 Beers', a fun book that showcases the art, stories and anecdotes behind each beer and features a foreword by Alex Lifeson.”