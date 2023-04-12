RUSH’s GEDDY LEE Welcomes Back Toronto Blue Jays Fans Back To Renovated Rogers Centre; Video

The Toronto Blue Jays welcomed back fans to the renovated Rogers Centre on April 11 and the team celebrated the event by producing a video with Sportsnet featuring narration from Rush legend and noted baseball fanatic Geddy Lee along with the Rush classic "Closer To The Heart" being played in the background.

Lee recently revealed details of his upcoming memoir titled, My Effin' Life.

According to publisher Harper Colliins, My Effin' Life will be released as an e-book on May 16, 2023. Amazon lists the hardcover publication date as November 14, 2023.

My Effin' Life is the long-awaited memoir, generously illustrated with never-before-seen photos, from the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Rush bassist, and bestselling author of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

Geddy Lee is one of rock and roll's most respected bassists. For nearly five decades, his playing and work as co-writer, vocalist and keyboardist has been an essential part of the success story of Canadian progressive rock trio Rush. Here for the first time is his account of life inside and outside the band.

Long before Rush accumulated more consecutive gold and platinum records than any rock band after the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, before the seven Grammy nominations or the countless electrifying live performances across the globe, Geddy Lee was Gershon Eliezer Weinrib, named after his grandfather murdered in the Holocaust.

As he recounts the transformation, Lee looks back on his family, in particular his loving parents and their horrific experiences as teenagers during World War II.

He talks candidly about his childhood and the pursuit of music that led him to drop out of high school.

Lee tracks the history of Rush which, after early struggles, exploded into one of the most beloved bands of all time.

He shares intimate stories of his lifelong friendships with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart—deeply mourning Peart’s recent passing—and reveals his obsessions in music and beyond.

This rich brew of honesty, humor, and loss makes for a uniquely poignant memoir.