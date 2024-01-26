RUSH’s NEIL PEART – Additional Information Released For Final Book Silver Surfers

For Neil Peart, cars were a lifelong passion, and in his final literary creation, he writes about his beloved Silver Surfers collection; the joy of collecting these exquisite, rare, and important sports cars, and the myriad ways that they brought him great joy. Silver Surfers is an homage to these cars that meant so much to him, and to the passion of the road that fueled his life.

He first traces the roots of his auto obsession, taking us back to where it all began, with a 1969 Lotus Europa; through the cars he bought when the band first made it big, and even his first “family car,” before taking us on a tour of the Silver Surfers themselves—a rare collection of some of the most iconic sports cars from the 1960s. From a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 to a classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, each is a gorgeous silver (with the exception of one: a black 1964 Shelby Cobra whose patina Neil loved so much that he wrote, “I am not going to paint it”).

“The title Silver Surfers for my collection of cars occurred to me while driving my DB5 up and down the Pacific Coast Highway. Because it felt right to me, I guess – the idea that I was just one of the wave riders…

In search of natural peace, I often drove out that way and up in to the Santa Monica Mountains. Out past Malibu to Ventura County, I’d weave along barren ridges of rock and vegetation, the ocean always on one big side…

The waves were slow and gentle, or churned out a powerful, rolling rhythm…” - Neil Peart

Silver Surfers is a stunning coffee table book which is a departure from Neil’s previous literary works. As with his previous writings, it contains a compelling, detailed and at times, humorous narrative, yet the images take center stage. These beautiful images, many of which Neil personally curated, accompany his warm, personal story of how he built the collection, the joy he felt when driving them, and the many friends he made along the way.

The foreword, written by Neil’s wife, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, provides an additional, personal perspective in to Neil’s passion for cars, and the extraordinary influence they had on his life.

Silver Surfers is the final work of Neil Peart’s prolific, legendary career, and is sure to become a cherished collector’s item for decades to come. It is Neil’s parting gift to those who loved him, but also for those who share a passion for automobiles.

Neil’s talent for the written word, passion for the open road, and desire to chronicle milestones in his life led to the publication of seven memoirs, including Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road, Roadshow: Landscape with Drums, and Traveling Music: Playing Back the Soundtrack to My Life and Times. Collaborating with Kevin J. Anderson, Neil also wrote the novel Clockwork Angels, a fictionalization of Rush’s 2012 album of the same name, and a sequel, Clockwork Lives.

Release is set for May 3, preorder from RushBackstage.com.

*A portion of proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to both the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park and to the American Brain Tumor Association from The Estate of Neil Peart.