Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Celebrates FREDDIE MERCURY's 75th Birthday With Cover of QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Video)
September 5, 2021, an hour ago
Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.
Gamazda has shared her rendition of the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" along with the following message:
"Today, we would have celebrated Freddie Mercury's 75th birthday. Last year I performed 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on a street piano, which was out of tune, and cut the song down a bit. This time I recorded the sound on a good piano and made a complete arrangement. I hope you like it."