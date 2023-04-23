Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs Cover Of METALLICA's "72 Seasons" In Celebration Of New Album Release (Video)

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow into a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock and metal hits.

Check out her solo performance of the title track from Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons.

Gamazda: "Metallica released the new album, 72 Seasons. If you have already listened to it, write which song from this album you like more and I'll perform it. Probably :) But I hope you won't ask me to play 'Inamorata'!"

Check out some of Gamazda's previous Metallica covers below.

"Master Of Puppets"

"Fade To Black"

"One"