Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs KANSAS Classic "Carry On Wayward Son" (Video)

July 12, 2021, 28 minutes ago

news kansas gamazda classic rock

Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs KANSAS Classic "Carry On Wayward Son" (Video)

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she  graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Check out her rendition of the Kansas classic "Carry On Wayward Son" below.

Check out Gamazda's YouTube channel here. Her work is also available on Spotify.



Featured Audio

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews