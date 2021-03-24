Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs METALLICA Classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Video)

March 24, 2021, 6 minutes ago

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she  graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Check out her rendition of Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls", complete with her arrangement for the guitar solos.

Check out Gamazda's YouTube channel here. Her work is also available on Spotify.



