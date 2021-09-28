RUSSKAJA Return With "Russki Style" Single And Music Video

Two years after the release of their explosive album No One is Illegal, Austrian turbopolka outfit, Russkaja, is back with the brand new single and music video, “Russki Style”. Order here.

"Russki Style" is Russkaja in their purest form - catchy, heavy riffs driven by a brim-full of energy form the foundation of the fiery polka/ska banger with their prominent distinctive Russian signature, delivered at a blood pumping tempo that’ll drive you crazy. With well over 20 million streams on Spotify alone and relentless touring while still rocking stages on TV as the house band on the prestigious Willkommen Österreich, Russkaja’s turbo ska punk is unstoppable.

Guitarist/producer/songwriter Engel Mayr says: “I can't wait for our fans to enjoy 'Russki Style' as the first single of our upcoming album! To me it's the pure Russkaja Energia combining fat riffs and Russian ska with balkan brass and violin thunder, topped by some lovely vocal hooklines. Check out the video for maximum party feeling. This one will kick your ass!”

Check out the music video for “Russki Style” below:

As the seven-headed band took over stages all around the world, Russkaja mastered the exhausting way to the top and became an indispensable trademark for diversity. Russkaja’s upbeat, powerful and amusing songs swing between countries, languages and cultures. Staying true to their cosmopolitan Austro-Soviet roots, the Austrian Ska-Legends deliver their so called “turbopolka” - high speed, groovy polka ska meshed with distorted guitars and raspy Russian-German-English blended vocals that leave even the most sluggish crowds dancing along to their rhythm.

(Photo - Markus Haas)