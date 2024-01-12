RUTHLESS Release "The Fallen" Single And Lyric Video; New Album Out Now

The name Ruthless in itself means “without mercy.” Since the early 1980’s, lead by vocalist Sammy DeJohn, the band has stayed true to its style of metal, from the classic first EP Metal Without Mercy (1984) and the debut cult album Discipline Of Steel (1986), to the current albums They Rise (2015) and Evil Within (2019), they’ve never wavered on the power of bands like Judas Priest, Accept and Black Sabbath, always staying true to their roots.

With the mind blowing opening and title track, “The Fallen”, Los Angeles based cult metal act, Ruthless, unleash their new single today. The song is a true headbanger hymn, talking about fallen war heroes. Traditional 80s US metal at its best!

The Fallen is available as a CD, two limited vinyl editions (300 copies each) in dark orange & bloody red, as well as along with an exclusive logo bundle shirt at the Atomic Fire Records Webshop, and digital.

“You can expect it to be very powerful with a throwback to the early days of the band. This album will give you everything Ruthless", comments Sammy DeJohn, who founded the band in 1982.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Fallen"

"Dark Passenger"

"Betrayal"

"No Mercy"

"Dead Fall"

"End Times"

"Soldiers Of Steel"

"Thulsa Doom"

"Order Of The Dragon"

"Live To Die"

"Soldiers Of Steel" visualizer:

"Betrayal" lyric video:

Ruthless are:

Sammy DeJohn - Vocals

Glen Paul - Guitar

Sandy K. Vasquez - Bass

Bob Guitrau - Drums

(Photo - Alex Solca)