RUTHLESS To Release The Fallen Album This Year Via Fireflash Records

The name Ruthless in itself means “without mercy.” Since the early 1980’s, lead by vocalist Sammy DeJohn, the band has stayed true to its style of metal, from the classic first EP Metal Without Mercy (1984) and the debut cult album Discipline Of Steel (1986), to the current albums They Rise (2015)” and Evil Within (2019), they’ve never wavered on the power of bands like Judas Priest, Accept and Black Sabbath, always staying true to their roots.

Today, Ruthless announce their fourth and new album, The Fallen, which will be released by the end of 2023 through their new record label Fireflash Records.

“We are very honored and extremely excited to be partnering with Fireflash Records. The future is very bright”, says vocalist Sammy DeJohn, who founded the band in 1982, and adds: “You can expect it to be very powerful with a throwback to the early days of the band. This album will give you everything Ruthless.”

“We are proud to welcome this US metal legend to the Fireflash family”, says label founder Markus Wosgien and adds: “When I heard the ten new tracks, the power and the passion combined with their straight and traditional 80s metal sound, it was a no-brainer to work with the band. Ruthless is an Underground legend, that deserves to be heard by any true metalhead and “The Fallen” is a future classic and a must-have for anyone who is into traditional heavy metal like Metal Church, Helstar, Exciter, Liege Lord and others.”

The band has shown glimpses of the future as well as back to the beginning and offers a strong album with tons of highlights, produced by Bart Gabriel. With this lineup of original vocalist, Sammy DeJohn (1982 to present), drummer, Bob Guitrau (1986-2012 and 2021 to present), bass player, Sandy K. Vasquez (since 2016) and guitarist, Glen Paul (since 2021), Ruthless is ready to thrash the world once again!

Ruthless live:

June

10 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages (w/ Witch)

August

5 - Hollywood, CA - Knuckleheads (w/ Avenger Of Blood)

October

14-15 - Garden Grove, CA - The Gates Of Metal Fest

Ruthless are:

Sammy DeJohn - Vocals

Glen Paul - Guitar

Sandy K. Vasquez - Bass

Bob Guitrau - Drums

