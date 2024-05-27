RYAN COOK - Guitarist For ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS - To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Tune in this Friday, May 31st at 2 PM ET on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel for an exclusive episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featuring guitarist Ryan Cook!

In addition to playing in the solo bands of both KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and KISS bassist Gene Simmons, Ryan Cook fronts his own outfit, Rock City Machine Co.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Rock City Machine Co., featuring Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbrock from the Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Bands, recently released their debut video, a cover of the Bob Seger classic, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man".

The video features cameos from John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe), Rachel Bolan (Skid Row), Paul Taylor (Winger), and producer Marti Frederiksen. The video also features Nashville natives Tobin Dale on bass, and Ricky Ficarelli on drums.

Rock City Machine Co. released their self-titled debut album in 2023 via Lindsley Records. Produced by Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe), it's available on all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Stop The Train"

"Soul For The Gold"

"Ramblin' Gamblin' Man"

"Summer Song"

"When Trouble Finds You"

"The Last Time"

"High Road"

"Fallin' In Love"

"Can't Stop The Train":

"Summer Song":